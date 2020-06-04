RACING: Donny Schatz nearing 300 career World of Outlaws wins

Milestone numbers were never a goal for Schatz when he first started. He approached them in stride, he said. First, he wanted to win one race. Then a second. Then a third. Once the wins came on a regular basis, he looked to have the most wins, the most top-fives and the most championships. However, it’s not the numbers that have kept him going. It’s the competition.

“You know how hard it is to stay on top,” Schatz said. “That’s a challenge amongst yourself. You know you can do it, but it changes every day. A lot of guys that are trying to do it have nothing to lose. That’s what makes the level of competition in this sport what it is. That’s what makes me want to keep doing it is it’s always challenging, and the target is always moving. So, you hope when it’s all said and done that you’re the bullseye that keeps moving along with it.”

Once at 300 career wins, he’d remain third on the all-time wins list. Ahead of him are three-time Series champion Sammy Swindell in second with 394 wins and 20-time Series champion Steve Kinser with 690 wins at the top.

To Schatz, they’re all just numbers. He’s focused on winning however many races he can. What that number is at the end of the day doesn’t matter.