Randolph (4-1) at Cambria-Friesland (5-0)

The unbeaten Hilltoppers host the Rockets in a huge rivalry clash that's a potential early decider in the race to the Trailways Conference title. Cambria-Friesland got all it could handle from Deerfield last week, edging out a 28-27 win over the Demons. Trevor Krueger had 186 of the team's 314 yards rushing on 20 carries with three TDs. The Rockets fell on a late 2-point conversion against Johnson Creek for a 29-28 loss, their first of the season. Randolph rushed for 230 yards and three TDs but finished without a rusher gaining at least 70 yards, and a loss could end its title hopes.