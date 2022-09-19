 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph (4-1) at Cambria-Friesland (5-0)

Trevor Krueger1

Cambia-Friesland's Trevor Krueger (left) cuts upfield during a Trailways Conference game against Johnson Creek last season.

The unbeaten Hilltoppers host the Rockets in a huge rivalry clash that's a potential early decider in the race to the Trailways Conference title. Cambria-Friesland got all it could handle from Deerfield last week, edging out a 28-27 win over the Demons. Trevor Krueger had 186 of the team's 314 yards rushing on 20 carries with three TDs. The Rockets fell on a late 2-point conversion against Johnson Creek for a 29-28 loss, their first of the season. Randolph rushed for 230 yards and three TDs but finished without a rusher gaining at least 70 yards, and a loss could end its title hopes.

