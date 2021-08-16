Randolph Rockets

Last season: Two of the three losses the Rockets suffered from last season were to Trailways Conference leader Oshkosh Lourdes. The first one was a 17-14 thrilling loss in Week 5. The second was a 40-0 shellacking in the last week of the regular season.

He’s going to be missed: The Rockets actually have two they’ll miss — quarterback Brayden Haffele and full back Zach Paul. Haffele led the team with 565 passing yards and five passing touchdowns and was also second on the team with 447 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Paul led the team with 818 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. At times last season Paul led the state in rushing yards. He began the season with 213 yards against Johnson Creek. Then followed with a 165 yards and four touchdowns against crosstown rival Cambria-Friesland. He'll be replaced with Bryce Rataczak and Traiton Lininger for rushing duties.