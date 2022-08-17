Outlook: Hollander will step in to replace Kok as the starting quarterback who threw for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns as well as ran for 200 yards and seven more scores. Rataczak is the top returning ball carrier with 341 yards and six touchdowns. The Rockets will have to replace last years leading runner as Lininger ran for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. They’ll have Cody DeVries, Prieve and Kile all vying for carries. They’ll also have to find a way to replace Grieger and Alvin, who combined to catch 40 passes for 716 yards. On defense, Alvin is gone to play tight end for Wisconsin and he leaves a big void at linebacker. He led the Rockets with 99 tackles (51 solo), 20 for a loss and pick-six. Kile was second on the team with 36 total tackles and Rataczak finished with 35 total tackles, but led with two sacks. This could potentially be a rebuilding year for the Rockets as they try to figure out and replace multiple big time players on both sides of the ball.