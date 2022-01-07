 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph
Randolph

Jorey Buwalda

Randolph's Jorey Buwalda snags a rebound during the second half of Thursday's WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal against Crandon.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Randolph

Presley Buwalda, G, 2022

Jorey Buwalda, PF, 2023

Jaiden Moldenhauer, F, 2022

Mya Moldenhauer, G, 2024

All four girls have been an integral part to Randolph’s success this season, according to their coach Chad Kaufman. The Rockets are 15-0 and are the top-ranked team in Division 5. Presley, Jorey and Mya have all been playing on varsity since they were freshmen, while Jaiden is starting to see varsity minutes this season. Jorey is putting up 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals, and Presley is averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals. Mya adds 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Jaiden is contributing 1.9 points a game, and Kaufman said she’s had a couple of moments where she stepped back behind the arc and hit some critical shots for the Rockets.

