Redbud Players to host virtual theater camp

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redbud Players are moving the annual kids theater camp online this summer.

Students who will enter grades 1-10 in the fall are invited to join in the virtual camp, which includes fun, interactive, age-appropriate lessons on topics such as “Becoming a Character” and “Delivering a Monologue.” The camp will be held July 27-31, with younger kids, ages 6-10, meeting via Zoom from 1:30-2:15 p.m., and older kids, ages 11-15, meeting from 2:30-3:15 p.m.

The camp will cost $30 for families with one child participating, $50 for families with two children participating, and $70 for families with three or more children participating. The cost includes a drama kit/goody bag for each student. Discounts will be available to families in need.

The director will be Cori Elder, a member of Redbud Players and the owner of All About the Drama, a local organization that offers drama camps, classes, parties, and private lessons for children.

For more information and registration, visit facebook.com/columbusredbudplayers, or corissaleigh@live.com. Then mail the form and fee to Redbud Players Inc., P.O. Box 103, Columbus, WI 53925 by July 20.

