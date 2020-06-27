Redbud Players to host virtual theater camp

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redbud Players are moving the annual kids theater camp online this summer.
Students who will enter grades 1-10 in the fall are invited to join in the virtual camp, which includes fun, interactive, age-appropriate lessons on topics such as “Becoming a Character” and “Delivering a Monologue.” The camp will be held July 27-31, with younger kids, ages 6-10, meeting via Zoom from 1:30-2:15 p.m., and older kids, ages 11-15, meeting from 2:30-3:15 p.m.
The camp will cost $30 for families with one child participating, $50 for families with two children participating, and $70 for families with three or more children participating. The cost includes a drama kit/goody bag for each student. Discounts will be available to families in need.
The director will be Cori Elder, a member of Redbud Players and the owner of All About the Drama, a local organization that offers drama camps, classes, parties, and private lessons for children.
For more information and registration, visit facebook.com/columbusredbudplayers, or corissaleigh@live.com. Then mail the form and fee to Redbud Players Inc., P.O. Box 103, Columbus, WI 53925 by July 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!