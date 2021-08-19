Reedsburg Beavers

Coach: Calvin Zenz, 5th season (14-20 overall, 1st season at Reedsburg)

Last season: Reedsburg went 2-5 in the only season under interim co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich, who took over for Brian Pottinger last summer. Zenz is coming off a nice season at Columbus, where he spent the last four years, leading the Cardinals to a 5-1 record in the alternate fall campaign.

He’s going to be missed: Reedsburg will have to retool the offensive and defensive lines after the departures of Ethan Ziebell, Liam Greenwood and David Finkel, who were each All-Badger North Conference selections in 2019. Several playmakers also graduated, including running back Miles Raupp and receiver Zach Bestor.

He’s back: Bryant Yanke returns after throwing for 526 yards and four touchdowns last fall while also leading the Beavers with 404 rushing yards and four touchdowns. With Zenz planning to open up the offense, there should be more opportunities for receivers Jack Campbell, Caden Brandt and Brady Mikonowicz. Campbell was injured last season, while Brandt caught four passes for 142 yards and two TDs, and Mikonowicz finished with five catches for 132 yards.