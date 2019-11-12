After the success of last year’s first annual Bread Day Sale, the Reedsburg Public Library is gearing up to host a second one.
Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Member Chris Schrank said last year’s event sold out by the early afternoon. Over 50 bakers participated, bringing in any type of homemade baked bread item and raised over $1,000 for the library.
A variety of breads filled the library’s community room from yeast breads to sticky buns and muffins, she said. She said some people purchased bread to put in their freezer to serve at their Thanksgiving meal.
“Customers had a great choice of what they could purchase,” she said.
This year’s Grateful Bread Day Sale is Nov. 21 and the friends group has a goal to raise money to purchase materials for the library’s Adult Literacy Program. Library Director Sue Ann Kucher said in an email the program is geared towards adults, like those struggling in reading or learning English as a second language and is filled with items that include materials for those people to work on skills such as personal care, money management, cooking and cleaning.
Registration is not needed to bring in a loaf of bread, Schrank said. She said bakers can drop off any type of fresh homemade bread item at the library between 7:30 a.m. and Noon or the night before the sale before the library closes at 8 p.m. Any type of bread is welcomed from yeast breads, sweet breads, scones, muffins and biscotti. Stuffed, pumpkin, cranberry, and banana breads can also be baked, she said.
The sale is held in the library's community room and begins at 8:30 a.m. until sold out. Gift certificates may be available for purchase, she said. Bakers and buyers can enter into drawings for prizes the day of the event, like potholders and homemade jelly, she said.
Anyone looking for more information on the Grateful Bread Sale can call the library or email msbooks190@gmail.com.
