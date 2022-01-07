 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg
Reedsburg

Mahra Wieman

Reedsburg junior Mahra Wieman puts up a shot during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game against Green Bay Notre Dame in La Crosse.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Reedsburg

Trenna Cherney, F, 2022

Sydney Cherney, G, 2024

Cate Cherney, G, 2023

Mahra Wieman, G, 2022

Macie Wieman, G, 2022

The Beavers — who are the top-ranked team in Div. 2  have two sets of sisters with Trenna and Syd (Cate is their cousin), and Mahra and Macie. Mahra leads the Beavers with 22.9 points and eight rebounds, while Macie leads the team with assists.

“Mahra and Macie are really competitive young ladies who push each other to be great,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “They both bring different qualities to our team that are equally valuable."

Syd is second on the team with 18.9 points and eight rebounds, and Trenna adds 11 points a game.

“Trenna and Sydney are super close,” Simon said. “They are hardworking players who are really committed to the game. They provide a physical toughness to our team that you can't really teach  it's just who they are."

Simon also said Cate, who averages 2.2 points, is continuing to develop and will play a big role for the Beavers as they move forward this season.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

