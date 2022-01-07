Reedsburg
Trenna Cherney, F, 2022
Sydney Cherney, G, 2024
Cate Cherney, G, 2023
Mahra Wieman, G, 2022
Macie Wieman, G, 2022
The Beavers — who are the top-ranked team in Div. 2 — have two sets of sisters with Trenna and Syd (Cate is their cousin), and Mahra and Macie. Mahra leads the Beavers with 22.9 points and eight rebounds, while Macie leads the team with assists.
“Mahra and Macie are really competitive young ladies who push each other to be great,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “They both bring different qualities to our team that are equally valuable."
Syd is second on the team with 18.9 points and eight rebounds, and Trenna adds 11 points a game.
“Trenna and Sydney are super close,” Simon said. “They are hardworking players who are really committed to the game. They provide a physical toughness to our team that you can't really teach — it's just who they are."