Reedsburg

Trenna Cherney, F, 2022

Sydney Cherney, G, 2024

Cate Cherney, G, 2023

Mahra Wieman, G, 2022

Macie Wieman, G, 2022

The Beavers — who are the top-ranked team in Div. 2 — have two sets of sisters with Trenna and Syd (Cate is their cousin), and Mahra and Macie. Mahra leads the Beavers with 22.9 points and eight rebounds, while Macie leads the team with assists.

“Mahra and Macie are really competitive young ladies who push each other to be great,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “They both bring different qualities to our team that are equally valuable."

Syd is second on the team with 18.9 points and eight rebounds, and Trenna adds 11 points a game.