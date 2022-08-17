Outgoing: The Beavers graduated 11 seniors from Zenz’s debut team last fall, but only lost one All-Badger Small Conference selection. Bryant Yanke was a second-team wide receiver after hauling in 23 catches for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. Along with Yanke, who added 211 yards and five more scores on the ground, leading rusher Griffen Elder (307 yards, two TDs) and leading offensive lineman Ephraim Albers departed.

Returning: Reedsburg returns four all-conference selections, led by second-team linebacker Connor Sukup. The senior led the Beavers with 69 total tackles, including 27 solo takedowns, to go along with 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery and interception apiece. Alongside Sukup, two-way honorable mention picks Carsen Brandt and Jesus Gonzalez return, as well as honorable mention defensive selection Devin Judd. Judd had 58 tackles, including a team-high 14 TFLs and two sacks, while Brandt had 37 tackles (six TFLs) and a team-high five sacks, and Gonzalez had 54 tackles, three TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

Outlook: While the wins didn’t pile up in Zenz’s first season, the Beavers gained a wealth of experience that they’ll look to put to good use in their opening season in the Mississippi Valley Conference this fall. Reedsburg returns seven defensive starters and 10 separate players that started at least one game offensively. Senior Kevin Green is back starting under center for the second straight year and Zenz has been impressed through camp with the righty’s retention of his new playbook from last year. He should have plenty of help up front with a wealth of options along the offensive line. Defensively, look for Sukup, Judd and Trey Schinker (above) to feast on opposing defenses, while newcomers Dane Tonkinson and Alex McCune could make an immediate impact.