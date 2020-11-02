Reeseville man dies in one vehicle accident

TOWN OF PORTLAND – A Reeseville man died on Sunday as the result of an auto accident on Highway G.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff Office, dispatch received a report at 10:30 p.m. about the crash on Highway G, south of Crestview Drive.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Highway G. The Jeep Cherokee traveled left of center failing to negotiate a curve and entered the west ditch striking a driveway culvert coming to rest in a ditch. The driver was extricated by rescue personnel on scene and transported to Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting on scene were the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Waterloo Fire/EMS.

