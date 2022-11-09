Reeseville man dies in single-vehicle crash

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Highway J, west of County Highway KW, in the township of Lowell on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Initial investigation showed that Troy D. Burkhalter, 58, of Reeseville, was operating a 2007 Ford passenger car westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW. The Ford failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The Ford traveled off of the right/north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.

Troy Burkhalter sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Burkhalter died the next day at UW Hospital.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville Fire Department and First Responders, Beaver Dam EMS and Med Flight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.