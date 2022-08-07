Reeseville man in custody for allegedly stabbing another man Saturday

REESEVILLE — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday night after allegedly stabbing another man at a mobile home park in the village.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputies responded on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. to a residence in Reeseville Acres, 404 Lincoln Ave., for a physical disturbance. When deputies arrived, they came into contact with Jose Damian Pineda, who was still armed with a knife. It was then that the deputies learned of the stabbing incident, and the victim was located with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital. Pineda was taken to jail and remains in custody. He faces multiple felony charges.
This is an isolated incident and there is no longer any danger to the public, according to the press release. This incident is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.