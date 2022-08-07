Reeseville man in custody for allegedly stabbing another man Saturday

Deputies responded on Saturday at 7:50 p.m. to a residence in Reeseville Acres, 404 Lincoln Ave., for a physical disturbance. When deputies arrived, they came into contact with Jose Damian Pineda, who was still armed with a knife. It was then that the deputies learned of the stabbing incident, and the victim was located with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital. Pineda was taken to jail and remains in custody. He faces multiple felony charges.