Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam appointed co-chair of state legislature's budget committee

State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, has been appointed co-chair of the Wisconsin legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, the body primarily responsible for producing the state budget.

Born, who was appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said, “After serving on the committee the last two budget cycles, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to ensure we are making wise investments with taxpayer funds.”

Born joins incoming co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, at the helm of the Joint Finance Committee. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced in November that Marklein would replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, as the Senate’s committee co-chair. Darling had led the JFC since 2011.

“Assembly Republicans have a remarkable team at the helm of the Joint Finance Committee,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in statement. “Both legislators have a wealth of experience putting together conservative state budgets. I’m certain they’ll continue to look out for the best interests of Wisconsin taxpayers.”

Born, who was elected to the Assembly in 2012 and has served on the since 2017, will take over as co-chair Wednesday. Vos also announced that Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will continue as committee vice chair, marking her fourth term on the committee.