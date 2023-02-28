Rep. Mark Born (R – Beaver Dam) will be hosting budget listening sessions in the 39th Assembly District in the coming weeks. These meetings provide constituents with the opportunity to ask questions and speak directly with Rep. Born on issues important to them during the budget-writing process.
The listening session schedule is as follows:
March 10
- 1:45–2:15 p.m., Fall River Village Hall, 641 S. Main St., Fall River
March 11
- 10–11 a.m., Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau
March 13
- 11:30 a.m. to noon, Lomira Village Hall, 425 Water St., Lomira
March 13
- 2:30–3 p.m., Mayville City Hall, 15 S. School St., Mayville
March 17
- 10:30–11 a.m., Calamus Town Hall, W9820 Hwy. D, Calamus
March 27
- 4-5 p.m., Beaver Dam City Hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam
- 11:30 a.m. to noon, Burnett Town Hall, W6228 W. Main St., Burnett
March 31
- 10:30–11 a.m., Iron Ridge Village Hall, 205 Park St., Iron Ridge
- Noon to 12:30 p.m., Rubicon Town Hall, N3864 Highway P, Rubicon