RESPITE FROM SCORCHING HEAT

Adalius Huebner, 6, of Sun Prairie, charges through a ring of water hoses Thursday at the Goodyear Park splash pad in Portage. The splash pad is one of several spots where people can seek a reprieve from the heat wave. Today could be the hottest of a hot week with a forecast high of 94 for Portage. Saturday is expected to be cooler with a high of 85.
