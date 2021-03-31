Rev. Mike Erwin departing Beaver Dam Catholic parish in June

A great deal has happened to Beaver Dam area Catholics since the arrival of the Rev. Michael Erwin in June 2010, and Erwin is proud of the work.
But it is time to move on.
“I will be moving parishes in the third week of June because my term is finished here,” said Erwin, 54. “I have the choice to either extend my term, or to use this opportunity to get closer to family.”
He said his parents and other family live near Waterford. His mother passed away a couple years ago and his father is 80 and needs assistance.
“I want to get closer than the hour and 20 minutes it now takes to get there and there are opportunities close to Milwaukee that will get me about 25 minutes away,” he said. “Now is the time to make that move.”
The Catholic Parish of Beaver Dam was facing challenges before Erwin arrived. His predecessor had led the three churches of Beaver Dam through consolidation and there were aging buildings. The Polish congregation of St. Michael’s, the Irish one of St. Patrick’s and the German parish of St. Peter’s had been combined into St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
“The selling of St. Michael’s Church and the purchasing of a large field to start everything new as a united parish were already in the works,” Erwin said. “I arrived in the middle of that process.”
There was debate over whether the plan to move was a good one.
Part of revitalizing the parish in the downtown location (at the former St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 408 S. Spring St.) required finding more room. That space was available across the street, where a former furniture store and parking lot stood vacant.
“The field that we could have purchased (at the corner of Highway B and Crystal Lake Road) came up for a similar price of $300,000. It was a great time to purchase either one as we had the money in the bank,” Erwin said. “We decided to make an offer on both properties and have a backup purchaser for both properties while parish members made their decision.”
After what Erwin described as a "period of prayer and careful consideration" an all-parish vote was held. About a third of the 900 participating voters favored a new location while the rest preferred to remain where it had all begun more than 150 years earlier.
Accomplishments during his tenure include the purchase and renovation of the parish center for about $1 million. Handicap access and other needed remodeling were addressed at SKD School for another $1.1 million.
The crowning achievement for both the parish and for Erwin is undoubtedly the $4.5 million reconfiguration of the church, constructed in 1900. Long-needed repairs included a new roof, more parking, complete interior renovation, new pews, new orientation, flooring, utilities and more. A new entry and new handicap access and rest rooms were also high on the parish wish list.
“It was a little over six and a half million dollars total and when I leave here we’ll have about half a million left to pay off,” Erwin said. “That’s really exceptional and I think that’s because people have buy-in and were listened to.”
He said he is proud of the parish’s response to the growing Hispanic community, always hiring a bilingual associate pastor who could focus on those needs.
“We connected ourselves, through the diocese, to the Missionary Fraternity of Mary, which is based out of Guatamala,” said Erwin. “So we have been served by a series of excellent priests who have been very connected to both the Hispanic and Anglo communities.”
COVID-19 has been a challenge, with limited access to all activities including in-person schooling and worship.
“As soon as you came up with a plan and communicated it you had to tear it up and start all over again,” Erwin said. “I would say everything we’ve done this last year – and we’ve done as much as any other year -- has been 50 percent harder.”
Looking forward he said, “I think that the church is now ready to step into what’s next. The consolidation of the parishes really wasn’t done until June 13, 2020, when we dedicated the church. Now let’s get on with just being church – to simply pick it up a little by being friendly and being more approachable, especially with new families. That’s our next challenge but I think people are really excited about that.”
He has also ministered to local country churches in Clyman, Reeseville and Elba, and was involved in ministry to area prisons.
His proudest accomplishment comes quickly to mind.
"I'm really proud of the fact that I gave 110 percent effort and did my dangdest to be available to the people of the four parishes. I think I was involved in a lot of important moments in a lot of people' lives and I never take that for granted. That's always an amazing honor."
June 13, his 55th birthday, will be his final Sunday, although he will perform other duties inthe week following.