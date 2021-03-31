Rev. Mike Erwin departing Beaver Dam Catholic parish in June

“It was a little over six and a half million dollars total and when I leave here we’ll have about half a million left to pay off,” Erwin said. “That’s really exceptional and I think that’s because people have buy-in and were listened to.”

He said he is proud of the parish’s response to the growing Hispanic community, always hiring a bilingual associate pastor who could focus on those needs.

“We connected ourselves, through the diocese, to the Missionary Fraternity of Mary, which is based out of Guatamala,” said Erwin. “So we have been served by a series of excellent priests who have been very connected to both the Hispanic and Anglo communities.”

COVID-19 has been a challenge, with limited access to all activities including in-person schooling and worship.

“As soon as you came up with a plan and communicated it you had to tear it up and start all over again,” Erwin said. “I would say everything we’ve done this last year – and we’ve done as much as any other year -- has been 50 percent harder.”