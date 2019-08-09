Rio holds first community meal

Ginny McNeal, left, and Darcy Stoddard help serve food at The Neighborhood Table program's first event on July 29 at the Rio Depot at Depot Park. The meal is free to attend, and will continue from 5:30-7 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. The next event will be Aug. 26. 

 STEPHEN CUTSFORTH/Contributed
