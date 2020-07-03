Roche earns WDA scholarship
The Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation awarded a combined $29,500 in scholarships to 10 dental and dental hygiene students in the state. Five dental students entering the fourth year at Marquette University School of Dentistry in fall 2020, received $5,000 each in WDA Foundation Tuition Scholarship Awards. Recipients of these awards are selected based on academic achievement, motivation, character and financial need. Students must also be Wisconsin residents and rank within the top 20 state students in class to be considered.

Justin Roche of Columbus, decided to pursue dentistry before beginning his undergraduate career. He is working at his dentist’s practice and taking part in a dental mission trip to Nicaragua and a summer internship in Australia. General dentistry is his focus after graduation.

For donations, visit wda.org.

