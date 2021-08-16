Royall Panthers

Coach: Kole Huth, 2nd season (4-2)
Last season: The Panthers enjoyed their first winning season since 2016, going 4-2 during the 2020 alternate fall season this past spring. They averaged 34.0 points per game while allowing only 11.0 per contest. One of the defeats was a narrow 7-6 loss to Cashton, and the other was a 38-0 loss to Bangor, the third-ranked team in the state in the final small-schools poll of the spring.
He’s going to be missed: Jameson Bender. The Player of the Year in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, Bender averaged 113.3 rushing yards per game with seven touchdowns, added a receiving TD, and was Royall's tackling leader with two tackles for loss and two sacks.
He’s back: Brady Uppena. One of five returning starters, Uppena caught three two-point conversions from his tight end position and was fourth on the team in tackles from his cornerback spot, recovering one fumble for a touchdown.
