Royall Panthers

Did you know?

Royall made the playoffs for the first time in 1991 but went 0-11 in appearances between then and 2002 (making it every year but 1995 while failing to get to the second round every time). After a lengthy postseason drought, though, the Panthers finally broke the playoff losing streak with a win in 2016. They made it again in 2017 and 2018, and, with a winning record this past spring coupled with a big freshman class, appear to be trending in the right direction.