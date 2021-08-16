 Skip to main content
Royall Panthers
Royall Panthers

Brady Uppena

Royall's Brady Uppena (34) assists on a tackle during a 48-0 win over New Lisbon last season on April 1, 2021. 

Coach: Kole Huth, 2nd season (4-2)

Last season: The Panthers enjoyed their first winning season since 2016, going 4-2 during the 2020 alternate fall season this past spring. They averaged 34.0 points per game while allowing only 11.0 per contest. One of the defeats was a narrow 7-6 loss to Cashton, and the other was a 38-0 loss to Bangor, the third-ranked team in the state in the final small-schools poll of the spring. 

He’s going to be missed: Jameson Bender. The Player of the Year in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, Bender averaged 113.3 rushing yards per game with seven touchdowns, added a receiving TD, and was Royall's tackling leader with two tackles for loss and two sacks. 

He’s back: Brady Uppena. One of five returning starters, Uppena caught three two-point conversions from his tight end position and was fourth on the team in tackles from his cornerback spot, recovering one fumble for a touchdown. 

Healthy and with veterans back in the trenches, Royall football looks to keep on winning

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

