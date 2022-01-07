Royall
Madelyn Gruen, F, 2022
Brooklyn Gruen, F, 2024
Marah Gruen, G, 2024
Makayla Martin, G, 2023
Madelyn and Brooklyn are sisters, and they play with their cousins Marah Gruen and Makayla Martin for the Panthers. Royal coach Andrew Daylen said the girls “work really well together.”
“They aren’t afraid to push each other to work harder and be the best they can be in practice and games,” Daylen said of all four girls. “Madelyn being the older sister doesn’t let Brooklyn cut any corners, and they have sincere respect for each other.”
Marah leads the team with 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds, while Martin is fourth with 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Madelyn contributes with 4 points a game, and Brooklyn adds 1.3. They’ve helped the Panthers to a 10-1 record.