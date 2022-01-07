Royall

Madelyn and Brooklyn are sisters, and they play with their cousins Marah Gruen and Makayla Martin for the Panthers. Royal coach Andrew Daylen said the girls “work really well together.”

“They aren’t afraid to push each other to work harder and be the best they can be in practice and games,” Daylen said of all four girls. “Madelyn being the older sister doesn’t let Brooklyn cut any corners, and they have sincere respect for each other.”