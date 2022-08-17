Returning: Royall returns just one all-conference selection in senior Gabe Keenan (above). An honorable mention selection, Keenan finished second on the Panthers last season with 46 total tackles, including 32 solo, and one tackle for a loss. The two-way starter, who added a forced fumble, was part of a Royall offensive line that paved the way for 1,351 total yards and nine touchdowns, including seven on the ground. Along with Keenan, the Panthers also bring back three more two-way starters in juniors Colin McKittrick, Gunnar Wopat and Tucker Wildes. Wopat started under center, completing 29-of-57 passes for 347 yards with two scores and six interceptions, while McKittrick was the Panthers’ leading receiver (seven catches, 99 yards) and Wildes added 14 tackles and a sack on defense.

Outlook: Huth will look to get a Panthers youth movement up to speed quickly in a tough Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall returns just three seniors from last year’s team among 27 total players, “most of which are underclassmen,” according to Huth. The proverbial cupboard isn’t completely bare however. Coupled with the team’s four returning two-way starters, seniors Thomas Clark and Parker Friedl, junior Savon Wainwright and sophomore Samson Degner all started on one side of the ball most of the season. Clark (offensive line) and Friedl (tight end) joined the efforts to create holes up front while the latter was the team’s third-leading receiver with 65 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Wainwright was effective running the ball with 185 yards on just 33 carries with a touchdown, which should set him up to be the Panthers’ go-to rusher this fall, and will be expected to take on an even larger role defensively. With five of the seven teams in the league reaching the playoffs last year, the road back to the postseason for the first time since 2018 could be a bumpy one for the young Panthers.