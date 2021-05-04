Sauk County committee passes on information gathering service

It touts the ability to create “open communication” to build trust between residents and the county through improving transparency, budget based on resident feedback, deploy resources for crisis management, track initiatives for performance management, developing infrastructure and addressing misinformation.

ZenCity serves counties throughout the country, including Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

The other administrators referred to the amount of data as “drinking from a fire hose” and even though they think the program is “phenomenal,” they likely will not renew it, Miller said.

Management Information Systems Director Steve Pate said he liked the idea, but acknowledged the county staff may not have time to digest and act on the data.

“It looks like a great tool, but that is a good point that I never thought of is, what do you do with the information,” Pate said. “Do we have the resources to actually do something with it?”

Miller said in speaking to other administrators it seemed likely that a county would need someone allocated specifically to spend all of their time going through the gathered information and that the other counties were hiring a public relations coordinator to work with the data.