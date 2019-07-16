Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking a woman who left the Huber Center Monday for a scheduled appointment and did not return.
According to a press release, Bailey Ann Kowald, 20, was released to attend a meeting with her probation agent. Kowald was serving a 30 day sanction as a condition of her probation.
She was scheduled to return to the Sauk County Huber Center at noon, and as of Tuesday afternoon has not returned.
Kowald was last seen wearing black leggings and red tennis shoes. She is 5 foot, two inches, weighs 112 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Kowald’s last known address was in Baraboo. If you see Kowald or know her whereabouts, please notify the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department or a local law enforcement agency.
There is no danger to the public associated with Kowald.
