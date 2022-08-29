Sauk Prairie (1-1) at Portage (1-1)

The Warriors and Eagles clash looking to open the Badger Small Conference slate on a high note. After struggling in its opener, Portage rebounded last week with a 35-0 rout over Whitewater as the Warriors rushed for 233 yards and held the Whippets to just 118 total yards. Sauk Prairie meanwhile was held scoreless the final three quarters in last week's 35-14 loss to Reedsburg.