 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sauk Prairie (1-1) at Portage (1-1)

  • 0
Sauk Prairie-Portage photo

Sauk Prairie's Derek Hilden charges down the sideline for a long touchdown run during last Friday's nonconference game against Reedsburg. The Eagles senior has broken the century mark in each of the first two games this season.

The Warriors and Eagles clash looking to open the Badger Small Conference slate on a high note. After struggling in its opener, Portage rebounded last week with a 35-0 rout over Whitewater as the Warriors rushed for 233 yards and held the Whippets to just 118 total yards. Sauk Prairie meanwhile was held scoreless the final three quarters in last week's 35-14 loss to Reedsburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News