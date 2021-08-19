Sauk Prairie Eagles

Coach: Randy Wallace, first season (0-0)

Last season: Sauk Prairie went 0-8 in 2020, having trouble on both sides of the ball and struggling to retool after going 6-4 two years ago. The Eagles gave up 28.9 points per game and scored just 10.9 points per game. Former head coach Clay Iverson stepped down in the offseason after going 6-12 in two seasons with the Eagles.

He’s going to be missed: Three members of Sauk Prairie’s Class of 2021 signed with WIAC colleges in February. Isaac Breunig is at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this fall, while Owen Diehl is at UW-Stout and Ethan Gibbs at UW-Whitewater. Tyler Uselman, an honorable mention All-Badger North pick in 2019, is also gone after a big final game in which he ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 27-21 loss to Sussex Hamilton.

He’s back: Senior Damien Wright-Rodriguez threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-62 passing last season, while also rushing for 250 yards on 53 carries. Wilson Uselman got a significant number of touches as a junior and will likely see his role in the offensive backfield and at linebacker increase this fall.