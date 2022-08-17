Coach: Randy Wallace, second season, 0-9.

Last season: 0-9, 0-7 Badger-Small.

Outgoing: The Eagles lost leading receiver Brendan Larsen. Larsen had 20 receptions for 344 yards in 2021. Along with Larsen, the Eagles lost receiver Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Jr. He led the Eagles with two receiving touchdowns in 2021. Linebacker/guard Bo Kinney is also gone.

Returning: Starting quarterback Jackson Breunig returns for his junior season looking to make a jump. In 2021, he threw for 597 yards and three touchdowns. He added two touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles leading rusher last season Nolan Vils is back. Vils rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 53 attempts. He is listed as an offensive/defensive lineman this season, along with his usual role as a back. Offensive weapons Derek Hilden, Carson Brickl, Parker Hooper and Connor Breunig are also back. Hayden Brice joins Nolan Vils as a key piece on the line.

Outlook: The Eagles look to earn their first win under the helm of Randy Wallace. Continuity and chemistry will be key for an Eagles team returning a majority of upperclassmen, while trying to carve out an offensive identity in the Badger-Small. With Vils spending time on the offensive line and running back, Hilden seems to be the guy at running back. He ran for 37 yards on 11 attempts in three games in 2021. Jackson Breunig, in his second season as the starting quarterback, looks to help the Eagles earn their first victory since 2019.

(ABOVE: Sauk Prairie seniors and lifelong friends, from left, Carson Brickl, Derek Hilden, Sean Goodwin, and Tommy Pethan volunteered with a non-profit Christian organization and a service trip to Joplin, Missouri taught them some lifelong lessons.)