Scenic Bluffs — Boys

Success was hard to come by for Wonewoc-Center this season.

However, one bright spot for the Wolves was the consistent play of Ashton Spencer. The senior averaged a double-double, leading the Scenic Bluffs Conference in both scoring (18.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.8).

And the league took notice, as Spencer was recognized as a first-team All-SBC selection. Spencer wasn’t the only area player to make the eight-team league’s top squad as he was joined by Necedah’s Landen Murphy.

The senior paced the Cardinals attack with 17.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, surpassing the 1,000-career point mark in the process. Bangor junior Tanner Jones, meanwhile, was named the league’s Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Three area players were picked to the second-team, they being the Cardinals’ Josiah Hansen, New Lisbon’s Ashton Pfaff and Royall’s Carter Uppena. Hansen also averaged double-figures for Necedah at 13.3 points ppg while grabbing 5.9 rebounds a contest.

Pfaff put up 17.4 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Meanwhile, Uppena had a strong debut season as the freshman notched 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

ALL-SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the Year — Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor.

FIRST TEAM — Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Dustin McDonald, Jr., Bangor; Bowdy Dempsey, Sr., Cashton; Presley Brueggen, Sr., Cashton; Landen Murphy, Sr., Necedah; Ashton Spencer, sr., Wonewoc-Center.

SECOND TEAM — Will Reader, sr., Bangor; Jordan Erickson, sr., Hillsboro; Isaiah Stokes, soph., Hillsboro; Josiah Hansen, sr., Necedah; Ashton Pfaff, jr., New Lisbon; Carter Uppena, fr., Royall.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bangor — Gunner Ellenburg and Mathieu Oesterle. Brookwood — Brady Hansen and Austin Frye. Cashton — Connor Butzler and Jack Hilden. Hillsboro — Kasen Bloor and Hayden Stahlke. Necedah — Stephen Daley and Mekhi Baradji. New Lisbon — Nikita Shankle and Lucas Vercimak. Royall — Bryce Gruen and Nate Vieth. Wonewoc-Center — Landon Wohlrab and Jonathan Preuss.

