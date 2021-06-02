Seim awarded $2K scholarship

Lakeside Lutheran High school senior Grace Seim, daughter of Steve and Julie Seim, Beaver Dam, was awarded a $2,000 American Association of University Women Scholarship from the Beaver Dam AAUW branch on May 25. A merit-based scholarship, selection is based on difficulty of curriculum, grade-point average, service to the community, and personal traits. Teachers provide in-class rankings, and involvement in extra-curriculars weighs in as well.

Seim consistently appears on the honor roll and is deeply involved in band and choir activities. She organized nursing home performances of small groups, was awarded Leadership and Outstanding Musician awards at the May 23 Commencement Concert at the school. She is a cross country runner and a hurdler, was voted Homecoming queen, is a National Honor Society member and serves the school and community.