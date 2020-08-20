SENIOR ACTIVITIES | Aug. 24-30

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
Customers are encouraged to register for programs and reserve park shelters online, by mail, drop box and phone. In-person transactions may be made by appointment during office hours. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 to make an appointment.
Walkway: The Watermark walkway is open for limited hours. Reservations will be required and the number of walkers will be limited to 10 at a time. All walkers must enter from the riverside entrance of The Watermark. All walkers will be required to walk in the same direction with social distancing being encouraged. Face masks or coverings will be encouraged, but not required. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com to make reservations. Each person is limited to two reservations on the calendar at a time.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
2 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Thursday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. Hours vary based on activity calendar. Masks are optional and social distancing is practiced. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre at Harris Mill Park
5 p.m. — Pain medication talk
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards at Harris Mill Park
10:30 a.m. — Tuesday tone
11:30 a.m. — Park picnic
6 p.m. — Pickleball at high school tennis courts
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Foot care clinic
8:30 a.m. — Manicures
9 a.m. — Walking
10:30 a.m. — Wednesday workout
1 p.m. — Sheepshead at Harris Mill Park
1 p.m. — Pool room open
Thursday
9 a.m. — Yoga at Harris Mill Park
10:30 a.m. — Yoga at Harris Mill Park
1 p.m. — Sheepshead at Harris Mill Park
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Friday
8 a.m. — Se7ens at Harris Mill Park
8:30 a.m. — Fishing friends
9 a.m. — Book club
1 p.m. — WCCA park bingo
