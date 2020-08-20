SENIOR ACTIVITIES | Aug. 24-30

Beaver Dam

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

Walkway: The Watermark walkway is open for limited hours. Reservations will be required and the number of walkers will be limited to 10 at a time. All walkers must enter from the riverside entrance of The Watermark. All walkers will be required to walk in the same direction with social distancing being encouraged. Face masks or coverings will be encouraged, but not required. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com to make reservations. Each person is limited to two reservations on the calendar at a time.