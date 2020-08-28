Senior Activities | Aug. 31-Sept. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beaver Dam

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

Customers are encouraged to register for programs and reserve park shelters online, by mail, drop box and phone. In-person transactions may be made by appointment during office hours. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 to make an appointment.

Learn to Zoom: Zoom helps people get together virtually via video chat and works with any computer, tablet or smartphone with camera capabilities. Join Olivia Gerritson of the ADRC of Dodge Count, on Sept. 2 at The Watermark to learn. Bring your own device and wear a mask. Call to register or register online.