Senior Activities | Aug. 31-Sept. 6

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
Customers are encouraged to register for programs and reserve park shelters online, by mail, drop box and phone. In-person transactions may be made by appointment during office hours. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 to make an appointment.
Learn to Zoom: Zoom helps people get together virtually via video chat and works with any computer, tablet or smartphone with camera capabilities. Join Olivia Gerritson of the ADRC of Dodge Count, on Sept. 2 at The Watermark to learn. Bring your own device and wear a mask. Call to register or register online.
Yoga in the park: Yoga will be taught at Lakeview Park starting Sept. 2. Work on joint mobility of your spine, shoulder and hips, as well as help build overall strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all practitioners, including students with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring your own mat or towel. Group size will be limited. In case of inclement weather, class will meet via Zoom. Additional virtual yoga classes will be offered in October.
Active adult exercise: Starting Sept. 8, join us Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Watermark and learn a variety of range-of-motion and endurance building activities and relaxation techniques. Improve functional ability, decrease depression and increase confidence in one's ability to exercise. All men and women over the age of 50 are welcome to participate.
Monday
8 a.m. — Pickleball
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (virtual)
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8 a.m. — Pickleball
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8 a.m. — Pickleball
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (virtual)
1:30 p.m. — Learn to Zoom
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
5:30 p.m. — Yoga in the park
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Thursday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8 a.m. — Pickleball
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Friday
8 a.m. — Pickleball
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. Hours vary based on activity calendar. Masks are optional and social distancing is practiced. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Active Yoga
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Park Tuesday tone
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
10:30 a.m. — Park Wednesday workout
Thursday
9 a.m. — Park Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Park Yoga
Friday
10:30 a.m. — Park Friday fitness
