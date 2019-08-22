Beaver Dam
Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
Friday bowling: This non-sanctioned bowling league is held at Tower Lanes Fridays, Sept. 6-March 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring an entire team or sign yourself up to join a team. The program fee is $11 per person for the season plus the bowling fee of $10 per day of play at Tower Lanes. Register at BDCAS.
Experiences in Art: Have fun while learning tips for drawing and exploring other creative adventures. Look at the elements of shape, perspective, still life, folded and cut paper projects and so much more. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $5 and the class will be held Fridays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The deadline to register is Sept. 6.
Become a dementia friendly community: Join dementia care specialists Robert Griesel and Alyssa Sommerfeldt at The Watermark Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, to learn how to help engage your community by empowering businesses and individuals to become dementia friendly. Learn what it is like to live with dementia and be able to turn that understanding into action in your community. This free workshop is open to adults.
Introduction to Spanish: This program is for those with little or no formal training in Spanish. Participants will learn Spanish, whether for social or professional reasons in a matter of a few hours. Class will meet Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 30 (no class Oct. 2), from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $23 for residents and $33 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Sept. 11.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Book club
12:30 p.m. — Basic quilted table topper/wall hanging
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Steering committee meeting, woodshop
9:45 a.m. — Gentle/Chair Yoga
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting
6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop, blood pressure screening
1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
Friday
8 a.m. — Color Escapes
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead
Saturday
1 p.m. — Fifth Saturday cards
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Workout Wednesday
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
10 a.m. — Yoga Stretch
1 p.m. — Yoga Stretch
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
Friday
9 a.m. — Se7ens
9 a.m. — Book club
10 a.m. — Friday fitness
