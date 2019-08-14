Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
Extended tour travel presentation: Come Tuesday at 2 p.m. for a free informative presentation on upcoming extended tours that will be offered through BDCAS and Mayflower Cruises & Tours. Highlighted trips will include: New York, Hawaiian cruising, Virginia Beach getaway and Portugal and the Douro River cruise.
Basic quilted table topper/wall hanging: Spend the afternoon with instructor Lois Levenhagen and create a beautiful table topper/wall hanging. Bring your own sewing machine or borrow one of our Babylock machines. Class will be held Aug. 26, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. The cost is $45 for residents and $55 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Aug. 19.
Introduction to Spanish: This program is for those with little or no formal training in Spanish. Participants will learn Spanish, whether for social or professional reasons in a matter of a few hours. Class will meet Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Oct. 30 (no class Oct. 2), from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $23 for residents and $33 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Sept. 11.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Woodshop
9:45 a.m. — Gentle/Chair Yoga
10 a.m. — Genealogy
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting
2 p.m. — Extended tour travel presentation
6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead
6:30 p.m. — Zumba
Friday
8 a.m. — Color Escapes
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10:30 a.m. — Meet & Eat meeting
1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Phone Fridays (security)
7 p.m. — Jam by the Dam concert at Tahoe Park
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Workout Wednesday
12:30 p.m. — Senior Citizen Day
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
10 a.m. — Yoga Stretch
1 p.m. — Yoga Stretch
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
Friday
9 a.m. — Se7ens
10 a.m. — Friday fitness
1 p.m. — Bingo
