Senior Activities | Dec. 7-13

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com
Take-and-Make kits: Be creative in the comfort of your home with a free craft kit. Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Mind-Body Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
6 p.m. — Spanish (Zoom)
Thursday
1 p.m. — Virtual Christmas party (Zoom)
Friday
1 p.m. — Winter board painting
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. All activities at the center have been canceled through the end of the year, with the exception of nail services. Virtual activities are being implemented in December. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!