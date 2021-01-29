Senior Activities | Feb. 1-7

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com
Take-and-Make kits: Be creative in the comfort of your home with a free craft kit. Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Bingo: Free bingo fun at home every Wednesday from Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. All participants must register in advance for each Wednesday that they wish to play. Register for one, two, three...or all eight Wednesdays. Prizes will include useful household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for free treats at local restaurants and more. You will need the Zoom app installed on your device (computer, tablet or smart phone) or you can use your land line phone for audio-only access.
Native bees in the landscape: Honey bees are important pollinators that are vital to our food chain. A virtual presentation on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. will explain the difference between bees, wasps and hornets and teach how to encourage these critical insects in your landscaping. Call customer service to register for this free presentation.
Snowshoeing and tracking: Join us on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. for a virtual guided snowshoe hike on the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area. Help search for evidence to try and decipher the mysteries of the marsh in winter. Scat, tracks and slides are all telltale signs that animals are still out and active. Call customer service to register for this free presentation.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Steering committee meeting
9:45 a.m. — Chair Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)