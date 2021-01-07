Senior Activities | Jan. 11-17

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com
Take-and-Make kits: Be creative in the comfort of your home with a free craft kit. Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Bingo: Free bingo fun at home every Wednesday from Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. All participants must register in advance for each Wednesday that they wish to play. Register for one, two, three...or all eight Wednesdays. Prizes will include useful household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for free treats at local restaurants and more. You will need the Zoom app installed on your device (computer, tablet or smart phone) or you can use your land line phone for audio-only access.
Build a better bowl: On Jan. 14, learn about nutritious meals for your dog and what ingredients to add that would make it more appealing and healthier. These simple additions can also change up your dog’s food so that they don’t get bored with a diet of kibble. Call customer service to register for this free presentation.
Snowy owls: On Jan. 21, Renee Whalen from Marsh Haven will return for a free presentation on the majestic snowy owl. Learn about this mysterious and magnificent visitor from the north. This presentation includes stunning photos, owl information, updates on any recent sightings and a mounted representation of the species. Call customer service to register.
Making Beaver Dam sustainable: What does it mean and how does a city become sustainable? Join us Jan. 28 for a virtual presentation with Archan Schramek, co-founder of Making Beaver Dam Sustainable. Listen and watch as Schramek describes and offers ideas how together we can make Beaver Dam a more energy efficient city. Cities that are sustainable offer social, economic and environmental impact which benefits current and future population. Call customer service to register for this free presentation.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Mind-Body Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
6 p.m. — Spanish (Zoom)
Thursday
6 p.m. — Build a better bowl (Zoom)
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. All activities at the center have been canceled, with the exception of nail services. Virtual activities are being implemented and require registration. Registration deadline is the business day before the activity. Zoom instructions will be given and a link will be sent. Landline phone users can also attend. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Pen pals
10 a.m. — Curbside lunch
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Take home craft