Senior Activities | Jan. 6 to 12
Senior Activities | Jan. 6 to 12

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.

Community meal: The Beaver Dam Community Meal Coalition is inviting the public to enjoy a free meal on the first and third Monday of the month. No age or income level restrictions. Please join us for good food with friends. All are welcome Jan. 6, from 5-6 p.m. at The Watermark.

Saturday games: Euchre, sheepshead and board games are held every second Saturday of the month, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday game days are scheduled September through May and are free. Card games are scheduled year-round: Euchre is $2 ante, sheepshead is $5 ante. Doors open at 12:45 p.m.

Cabin Fever Fest: This one-day festival on Jan. 25 encourages people of all ages to get out of their homes to enjoy some winter fun. Come to Cabin Fever Fest at Crystal Lake Park and participate in a variety of activities including sledding, skating, crafts, music, wagon rides, demonstrations, food and more.

Monday8 a.m. — Woodcarving

8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Strong Women

1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns

5 p.m. — Community meal

Tuesday8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise

9 a.m. — Woodshop

1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting

4:30 p.m. — Youth basketball open registration and information at YMCA

6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold

Wednesday8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop

8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Strong Women

1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo

5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. — Pickleball at Beaver Dam Middle School

7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead

Thursday8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise

9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling

1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead, pool at Tower Lanes

6:30 p.m. — Zumba

Friday8 a.m. — Color Escapes

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Experiences in Art

1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes

Saturday1 p.m. — Board games, euchre, sheepshead

Waupun

The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 324-7930.

Monday9 a.m. — Active Yoga

10 a.m. — Active Yoga

1 p.m. — Euchre

Tuesday9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards

9 a.m. — Pool league

10 a.m. — Tuesday tone

5:45 p.m. — Pickleball

Wednesday9 a.m. — Dice

10 a.m. — Wednesday workout

1 p.m. — Sheepshead

1 p.m. — Arizona Pool

Thursday

9 a.m. — Marbles

9 a.m. — Yoga stretch

10 a.m. — Yoga stretch

1 p.m. — Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits

Friday9 a.m. — Se7ens

10 a.m. — Friday fitness

1 p.m. — Bingo

Saturday9 a.m. — Winter market

