Senior Activities | Jan. 6 to 12

Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
Community meal: The Beaver Dam Community Meal Coalition is inviting the public to enjoy a free meal on the first and third Monday of the month. No age or income level restrictions. Please join us for good food with friends. All are welcome Jan. 6, from 5-6 p.m. at The Watermark.
Saturday games: Euchre, sheepshead and board games are held every second Saturday of the month, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday game days are scheduled September through May and are free. Card games are scheduled year-round: Euchre is $2 ante, sheepshead is $5 ante. Doors open at 12:45 p.m.
Cabin Fever Fest: This one-day festival on Jan. 25 encourages people of all ages to get out of their homes to enjoy some winter fun. Come to Cabin Fever Fest at Crystal Lake Park and participate in a variety of activities including sledding, skating, crafts, music, wagon rides, demonstrations, food and more.
Monday8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns
5 p.m. — Community meal
Tuesday8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting
4:30 p.m. — Youth basketball open registration and information at YMCA
6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women
1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. — Pickleball at Beaver Dam Middle School
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead
Thursday8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead, pool at Tower Lanes
6:30 p.m. — Zumba
Friday8 a.m. — Color Escapes
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Experiences in Art
1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes
Saturday1 p.m. — Board games, euchre, sheepshead
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 324-7930.
Monday9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
9 a.m. — Pool league
10 a.m. — Tuesday tone
5:45 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Wednesday workout
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
9 a.m. — Yoga stretch
10 a.m. — Yoga stretch
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Friday9 a.m. — Se7ens
10 a.m. — Friday fitness
1 p.m. — Bingo
Saturday9 a.m. — Winter market