Senior Activities | Jan. 6 to 12

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.

Community meal: The Beaver Dam Community Meal Coalition is inviting the public to enjoy a free meal on the first and third Monday of the month. No age or income level restrictions. Please join us for good food with friends. All are welcome Jan. 6, from 5-6 p.m. at The Watermark.

Saturday games: Euchre, sheepshead and board games are held every second Saturday of the month, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday game days are scheduled September through May and are free. Card games are scheduled year-round: Euchre is $2 ante, sheepshead is $5 ante. Doors open at 12:45 p.m.