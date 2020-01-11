Senior Activities | Jan. 13 to 19

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for adults age 50 and older at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

The Watermark is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the walkway available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.

The Watermark is also a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, featuring a delicious menu from Feil’s Supper Club, Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. The minimum age requirement to participate is 60 years and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. To reserve a meal, call Dodge County at 920-386-3580 by 1 p.m. a day in advance.

Cabin Fever Fest: This one-day festival on Jan. 25 encourages people of all ages to get out of their homes to enjoy some winter fun. Come to Cabin Fever Fest at Crystal Lake Park and participate in a variety of activities including sledding, skating, crafts, music, wagon rides, demonstrations, food and more.

Monday

8 a.m. — Woodcarving

8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies