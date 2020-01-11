Senior Activities | Jan. 13 to 19
0 comments
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities | Jan. 13 to 19

  • 0

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for adults age 50 and older at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

The Watermark is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the walkway available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.

The Watermark is also a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, featuring a delicious menu from Feil’s Supper Club, Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. The minimum age requirement to participate is 60 years and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. To reserve a meal, call Dodge County at 920-386-3580 by 1 p.m. a day in advance.

Cabin Fever Fest: This one-day festival on Jan. 25 encourages people of all ages to get out of their homes to enjoy some winter fun. Come to Cabin Fever Fest at Crystal Lake Park and participate in a variety of activities including sledding, skating, crafts, music, wagon rides, demonstrations, food and more.

Monday

8 a.m. — Woodcarving

8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Strong Women

1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns, toenail clipping

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise

9 a.m. — Woodshop

1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting

6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold

Wednesday

8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop

8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Strong Women

1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo

5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. — Pickleball at Beaver Dam Middle School

7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead

Thursday

8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise

9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling, pool at Tower Lanes

1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead

1:15 p.m. — Movie “Second Act”

6:30 p.m. — Zumba

Friday

8 a.m. — Color Escapes

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Experiences in Art

1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes

Waupun

The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 920-324-7930.

Monday

9 a.m. — Active Yoga

10 a.m. — Active Yoga

1 p.m. — Euchre

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards

9 a.m. — Pool league

10 a.m. — Tuesday tone

11 a.m. — Craft club

5:45 p.m. — Pickleball

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Dice

10 a.m. — Wednesday workout

12:30 p.m. — Eyeglass adjustments

1 p.m. — Sheepshead

1 p.m. — Arizona Pool

Thursday

9 a.m. — Marbles

9 a.m. — Yoga stretch

10 a.m. — Yoga stretch

1 p.m. — Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits

Friday

9 a.m. — Se7ens

10 a.m. — Friday fitness

Saturday

Noon — Sheepshead tournament

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carie Rohrbeck, 45, Columbus
Obituaries

Carie Rohrbeck, 45, Columbus

COLUMBUS”—Carie Rohrbeck, age 45, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the UW Hospital, after ‘flipping-off’ cancer for 18 years. She was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News