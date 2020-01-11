Senior Activities | Jan. 13 to 19

Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for adults age 50 and older at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
The Watermark is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the walkway available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
The Watermark is also a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, featuring a delicious menu from Feil’s Supper Club, Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. The minimum age requirement to participate is 60 years and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. To reserve a meal, call Dodge County at 920-386-3580 by 1 p.m. a day in advance.
Cabin Fever Fest: This one-day festival on Jan. 25 encourages people of all ages to get out of their homes to enjoy some winter fun. Come to Cabin Fever Fest at Crystal Lake Park and participate in a variety of activities including sledding, skating, crafts, music, wagon rides, demonstrations, food and more.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns, toenail clipping
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting
6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women
1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. — Pickleball at Beaver Dam Middle School
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling, pool at Tower Lanes
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead
1:15 p.m. — Movie “Second Act”
6:30 p.m. — Zumba
Friday
8 a.m. — Color Escapes
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Experiences in Art
1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
9 a.m. — Pool league
10 a.m. — Tuesday tone
11 a.m. — Craft club
5:45 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Wednesday workout
12:30 p.m. — Eyeglass adjustments
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
9 a.m. — Yoga stretch
10 a.m. — Yoga stretch
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Friday
9 a.m. — Se7ens
10 a.m. — Friday fitness
Saturday
Noon — Sheepshead tournament