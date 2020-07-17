Senior Activities | July 27-Aug. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active older adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

A message from the administrator: Although many of our senior programs and services are on pause, we have added some activities. We will continue to closely monitor developments, and it is our highest priority to ensure the safety and well-being of you, your family, our staff and our community at large.

BDCAS customers are encouraged to register for programs and reserve park shelters online, by mail, drop box and phone. Doors to The Watermark will be locked until further notice; however, staff have returned to working at The Watermark and are taking customers by appointment during office hours. Please call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 to make an appointment.