Senior Activities | July 27-Aug. 2

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active older adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
A message from the administrator: Although many of our senior programs and services are on pause, we have added some activities. We will continue to closely monitor developments, and it is our highest priority to ensure the safety and well-being of you, your family, our staff and our community at large.
BDCAS customers are encouraged to register for programs and reserve park shelters online, by mail, drop box and phone. Doors to The Watermark will be locked until further notice; however, staff have returned to working at The Watermark and are taking customers by appointment during office hours. Please call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 to make an appointment.
Walkway: The Watermark walkway is open limited hours. Reservations will be required and the number of walkers will be limited to 10 people per time frame. All walkers must enter from the riverside entrance of The Watermark, including those using the taxi service. All walkers will be required to walk in the same direction with social distancing being encouraged. Face masks are encouraged, but not required. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com to make reservations. As a courtesy to all walkers, each person is limited to two reservations on the calendar at a time.
Jam by the Dam: Come to Tahoe Park on July 31 for a free concert with Airn Blaze & the Men About Town playing original songs and top music from the 1950s to today. Food available for purchase from Chili John’s Cafe under the park shelter with the proceeds going to Jam by the Dam.
Dog fair and parade: Join us Aug. 1 at Crystal Lake Park for this free event featuring vendors of dog-related items, food and the ever popular dog parade. At 3:30 p.m. dogs and their owners will be judged on the best trick, owner and dog look-alike contest and the wiggliest butt (dogs only).
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
4 p.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
6 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
2 p.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
4 p.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
6 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Thursday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
4 p.m. — Walkway (by appointment)
Friday
6 p.m. — Jam by the Dam at Tahoe Park
Saturday
2 p.m. — Dog fair and parade
