Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
Summer picnic: Our annual summer picnic is at Swan Park on July 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Featured entertainment will be a Neil Diamond tribute artist, as well as our very own Seniorettes, let by Gloria Waddell. Our traditional picnic menu will include hamburgers, brats, potato salad, broccoli/cauliflower salad, assorted cookies, brownies and water. The cost is $10/person; register no later than July 24.
Phone Fridays: Bring a smart phone or tablet to this free hands-on workshop and learn what how to use your device’s camera and what the "cloud" is. A local U.S. Cellular representative will provide a 30-minute program, followed by an hour of Q&A, at The Watermark on Aug. 2, from 1-2:30 p.m. Ages 50 and up are encouraged to attend; register no later than July 26.
Medication discussion: Learn what medications, nutrients and signals can be used to identify, prevent and resolve nutrient depletion from Dr. Abbi Linde from Hometown Pharmacy. Join us July 25 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for this free seminar. Advance registration is appreciated; call 920-887-4639.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Genealogy
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead, quilting
6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Bingo, Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead, Loco Vocals concert at Swan City Park
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead, movie “The Upside”
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
6:30 p.m. — Zumba
Friday
8 a.m. — Color Escapes
8:30 a.m. — Begin to Sew
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Phone Friday (There’s an app for that)
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
11 a.m. — Thrivent Financial
5:30 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Workout Wednesday
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
10 a.m. — Yoga in the park
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
Friday
9 a.m. — Se7ens
10 a.m. — Friday fitness
