Senior Activities | March 29 – April 4

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
A face mask is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, go to cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Lifelong gardening: On April 1 at 1 p.m. join Master Gardener Carol Shirk to learn how to garden well into the golden years with some simple modifications in the plants, tools and body mechanics. Registration required, call to check availability.
Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Mixology: Two free virtual classes. Sign up for “Cocktails and Mocktails” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 8 and learn from a professional bartender about pour techniques plus the proper tools and ingredients for crafting traditional cocktails and mocktails. Follow it up with “Blender Drinks” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 15. Learn to make fruity slushies with or without alcohol. Must be 21 or older and register a week before the class starts. Ingredient lists will be sent out after registration closes.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Chair Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
6 p.m. — Spanish (Zoom)
Thursday
1 p.m. — Lifelong Gardening (Zoom)
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. Virtual, recorded or take home options for certain activities will continue to be offered. On the activities calendar, (R) means recorded and in-person, (Z) means Zoom or in-person, and (V) means virtual Zoom only. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
9 a.m. Pen Pals
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga I (R)
1 p.m. Euchre
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone (R)
1 p.m. S’mores Fun
Wednesday