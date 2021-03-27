Senior Activities | March 29 – April 4

Beaver Dam

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

A face mask is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, go to cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.