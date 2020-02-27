Senior Activities | March 2 to 8
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for adults age 50 and older at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The Watermark is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the walkway available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 887-4639.

AARP Foundation Tax Aide program: Trained tax preparers will be available at The Watermark to complete federal and state returns, as well as homestead credit. Tax preparers are not trained to complete complex returns, such as farm or business returns or rental property. It is open to all ages. To make an appointment, call 887-4639 ext. 105.

Play pool: Come to Tower Lanes on Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon to play pool. Men and women are invited to participate in this ongoing recreational program; new participants are welcome any time. Pre-registration is required at Customer Service at the Watermark.

Bill Hill performance: Join us March 11 at 11 a.m. for an hour of live entertainment by Bill Hill. Hill is a singer and fingerstyle guitarist who plays music from the 1920s to the 1960s, including jazz, blues and more. Free and open to all. No advance registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. — Woodcarving

8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Strong Women

12:30 p.m. — AARP Tax Aide

1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead

1:15 p.m. — Five Crowns

5 p.m. — Community meal

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise

9 a.m. — Woodshop

9:45 a.m. — Gentle/Chair Yoga

10 a.m. — Mental fitness for older adults

1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting

6 p.m. — Zumba Gold

Wednesday

8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop

8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies

9 a.m. — Woodshop

10 a.m. — Strong Women, benefit specialist

1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo

5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. — Pickleball at Beaver Dam Middle School

7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead

Thursday

8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise

8:30 a.m. — AARP Tax Aide

9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling, pool at Tower Lanes

1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead

1:15 p.m. — Movie “Ad Astra”

Friday

8 a.m. — Color Escapes

8:30 a.m. — AARP Tax Aide

9 a.m. — Woodshop

12:30 p.m. — Scrabble

1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes

Waupun

The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 920-324-7930.

Monday

9 a.m. — Active Yoga

10 a.m. — Active Yoga

1 p.m. — Euchre

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards

10 a.m. — Tuesday tone

1 p.m. — Police Academy

5:45 p.m. — Pickleball

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Dice

10 a.m. — Wednesday workout

1 p.m. — Sheepshead

1 p.m. — Arizona Pool

Thursday

9 a.m. — Marbles

9 a.m. — Yoga stretch

10 a.m. — Yoga stretch

1 p.m. — Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits

Friday

9 a.m. — Se7ens

10 a.m. — Friday Fitness

Saturday

Noon — Euchre tournament

