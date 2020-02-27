Senior Activities | March 2 to 8

Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for adults age 50 and older at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
The Watermark is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the walkway available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 887-4639.
AARP Foundation Tax Aide program: Trained tax preparers will be available at The Watermark to complete federal and state returns, as well as homestead credit. Tax preparers are not trained to complete complex returns, such as farm or business returns or rental property. It is open to all ages. To make an appointment, call 887-4639 ext. 105.
Play pool: Come to Tower Lanes on Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon to play pool. Men and women are invited to participate in this ongoing recreational program; new participants are welcome any time. Pre-registration is required at Customer Service at the Watermark.
Bill Hill performance: Join us March 11 at 11 a.m. for an hour of live entertainment by Bill Hill. Hill is a singer and fingerstyle guitarist who plays music from the 1920s to the 1960s, including jazz, blues and more. Free and open to all. No advance registration required.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women
12:30 p.m. — AARP Tax Aide
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead
1:15 p.m. — Five Crowns
5 p.m. — Community meal
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
9 a.m. — Woodshop
9:45 a.m. — Gentle/Chair Yoga
10 a.m. — Mental fitness for older adults
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting
6 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women, benefit specialist
1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. — Pickleball at Beaver Dam Middle School
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
8:30 a.m. — AARP Tax Aide
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling, pool at Tower Lanes
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead
1:15 p.m. — Movie “Ad Astra”
Friday
8 a.m. — Color Escapes
8:30 a.m. — AARP Tax Aide
9 a.m. — Woodshop
12:30 p.m. — Scrabble
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
10 a.m. — Tuesday tone
1 p.m. — Police Academy
5:45 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Wednesday workout
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
9 a.m. — Yoga stretch
10 a.m. — Yoga stretch
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Friday
9 a.m. — Se7ens
10 a.m. — Friday Fitness
Saturday
Noon — Euchre tournament