Senior Activities | March 2 to 8

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for adults age 50 and older at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

The Watermark is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the walkway available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 887-4639.

AARP Foundation Tax Aide program: Trained tax preparers will be available at The Watermark to complete federal and state returns, as well as homestead credit. Tax preparers are not trained to complete complex returns, such as farm or business returns or rental property. It is open to all ages. To make an appointment, call 887-4639 ext. 105.

Play pool: Come to Tower Lanes on Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon to play pool. Men and women are invited to participate in this ongoing recreational program; new participants are welcome any time. Pre-registration is required at Customer Service at the Watermark.

Bill Hill performance: Join us March 11 at 11 a.m. for an hour of live entertainment by Bill Hill. Hill is a singer and fingerstyle guitarist who plays music from the 1920s to the 1960s, including jazz, blues and more. Free and open to all. No advance registration required.