Senior Activities | Nov. 16-22

Beaver Dam

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com

Virtual day trip: On Dec. 3, from 1-2:30 p.m., take a ride on the virtual "Bakery Bus in a Box." If there is one thing that you can count on from Milwaukee Food & City Tours, it is their love for sweet treats from ethnic Milwaukee bakeries. Registration deadline is Nov. 23. Open to those 18 years of age or older.

Take-and-Make kits: Be creative in the comfort of your home with a free craft kit. Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.