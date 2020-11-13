Senior Activities | Nov. 16-22

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com
Virtual day trip: On Dec. 3, from 1-2:30 p.m., take a ride on the virtual "Bakery Bus in a Box." If there is one thing that you can count on from Milwaukee Food & City Tours, it is their love for sweet treats from ethnic Milwaukee bakeries. Registration deadline is Nov. 23. Open to those 18 years of age or older.
Take-and-Make kits: Be creative in the comfort of your home with a free craft kit. Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Mind-Body Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
6 p.m. — Spanish (Zoom)
Thursday
1 p.m. — “Churches & Chocolate” virtual trip (Zoom)
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. All activities for the month of November have been canceled, with the exception of nail services. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
