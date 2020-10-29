Senior Activities | Nov.2-8

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com
Learn to Zoom: Olivia Gerritson from the ADRC of Dodge County will teach participants to use Zoom, an online video and audio conferencing app that works with any computer, tablet or smartphone with camera capabilities. Zoom can also be used by calling in from a landline. Free classes are Nov. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. Please bring your own device. The deadline is one week prior to each class.
Winter bird feeding: Learn the ins and outs of bird feeder and food selection to help bring in a diverse amount of birds. This free virtual program, presented by Liz Herzman of the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, will be held Nov. 12, from 1-2 p.m. Register no later than Nov. 5.
Wine glass pumpkin trio: Create a beautiful pumpkin decoration with wine glasses. Class will be held Nov. 13 and the cost is $10 for residents/$15 for non-residents. Choose to participate in-person at The Watermark, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or virtually, from 1-3 p.m. The deadline to register is Nov. 6. All supplies are included.
Virtual day trips: Join us Nov. 19, from 1-2:30 p.m., for “Churches & Chocolates” and take a virtual tour of three historic Milwaukee churches. To sweeten the deal, we’ll dive into a chocolate tasting with the owner of Chocolate MKE. Registration deadline is Nov. 9. On Dec. 3, from 1-2:30 p.m., take a ride on the virtual “Bakery Bus in a Box.” If there is one thing that you can count on from Milwaukee Food & City Tours, it is their love for sweet treats from ethnic Milwaukee bakeries. Registration deadline is Nov. 23. There is a limit of 10 in-person participants at The Watermark and both trips are open to those 18 years of age or older.
Community blood drive: Donate blood. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will be at The Watermark Nov. 7, 7 a.m.-noon. Appointments are strongly recommended by calling (877) 232-4376 or visiting www.versiti.org/beaverdam.
Monday
No activities scheduled
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Mind-Body Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
6 p.m. — Spanish (Zoom)
Thursday
No activities scheduled
Friday
No activities scheduled
Saturday
7 a.m.-noon – Donate blood
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. All activities for the month of November have been canceled, with the exception of nail services. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
