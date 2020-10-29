Senior Activities | Nov.2-8

Wine glass pumpkin trio: Create a beautiful pumpkin decoration with wine glasses. Class will be held Nov. 13 and the cost is $10 for residents/$15 for non-residents. Choose to participate in-person at The Watermark, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or virtually, from 1-3 p.m. The deadline to register is Nov. 6. All supplies are included.

Virtual day trips: Join us Nov. 19, from 1-2:30 p.m., for “Churches & Chocolates” and take a virtual tour of three historic Milwaukee churches. To sweeten the deal, we’ll dive into a chocolate tasting with the owner of Chocolate MKE. Registration deadline is Nov. 9. On Dec. 3, from 1-2:30 p.m., take a ride on the virtual “Bakery Bus in a Box.” If there is one thing that you can count on from Milwaukee Food & City Tours, it is their love for sweet treats from ethnic Milwaukee bakeries. Registration deadline is Nov. 23. There is a limit of 10 in-person participants at The Watermark and both trips are open to those 18 years of age or older.