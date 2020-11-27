Senior Activities | Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Beaver Dam

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

A face mask/covering is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site. Minimum age requirement to participate is 60 years old and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Only curbside pick-up is being offered currently.

Eligible participants can call to reserve a weekday meal at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance.

Virtual Christmas party: BDCAS is hosting a free virtual Christmas party via Zoom to include holiday trivia, a reading by Santa and a few special surprises on Dec.10 from 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration is required no later than Dec. 3.