Senior Activities | Oct. 12-18

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
Community blood drives: Versiti is performing the SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibody test on all donations. To help manage social distancing, appointments are strongly recommended. Community drives will be held Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 22. To set up an appointment visit versiti.org/beaverdam or call (877) 232-4376.
Build a better bowl: All ages can join this free virtual program via Zoom. An Animart store manager will teach about nutritious meals for dogs. Registration deadline Oct. 15.
Virtual day trips: BDCAS has teamed up with Milwaukee Food & City Tours for virtual day trips. Nov. 19 is "Churches & Chocolates" and take a virtual tour of three historic Milwaukee churches. There will be chocolate tasting with the owner of Chocolate MKE. Registration deadline Nov. 9.
And on Dec. 3 take a ride on the virtual "Bakery Bus in a Box" to tour ethnic Milwaukee bakeries, from Europe to Central America. Registration deadline Nov. 23.
Both programs start at 1p.m. and can accommodate 10 in-person adults at The Watermark.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodburning and woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Toenail clipping
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:15 a.m. — Active adult exercise
9:45 a.m. — Mind-Body Yoga (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Quilting
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom and in-person)
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
6 p.m. — Introduction to Spanish (Zoom)
Thursday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:15 a.m. — Active adult exercise
1 p.m. — Virtual day trip, Fudge Around the World (Zoom and in-person)
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Friday
1 p.m. — Learn to Zoom
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. Hours vary based on activity calendar. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Pickleball
10:30 a.m. — Park Yoga
11:30 a.m. — Pickleball for beginners
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Park Tuesday tone
4 p.m. — Story book walk
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Pickleball
10:30 a.m. — Park workout
1 p.m. — Story book walk
Thursday
9 a.m. — Story book walk
10:30 a.m. — Park Yoga
Noon — Park picnic
Friday
9 a.m. — Pickleball
10:30 a.m. — Park Friday fitness
