Senior Activities | Oct. 12-18

Beaver Dam

The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.

Community blood drives: Versiti is performing the SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibody test on all donations. To help manage social distancing, appointments are strongly recommended. Community drives will be held Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 22. To set up an appointment visit versiti.org/beaverdam or call (877) 232-4376.

Build a better bowl: All ages can join this free virtual program via Zoom. An Animart store manager will teach about nutritious meals for dogs. Registration deadline Oct. 15.

Virtual day trips: BDCAS has teamed up with Milwaukee Food & City Tours for virtual day trips. Nov. 19 is "Churches & Chocolates" and take a virtual tour of three historic Milwaukee churches. There will be chocolate tasting with the owner of Chocolate MKE. Registration deadline Nov. 9.