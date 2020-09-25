Senior Activities | Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Active adult programs are open to those 50 years of age and older. City residents pay all program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to all program and activity fees.
Customers are encouraged to register for programs and reserve park shelters online, by mail, drop box and phone. In-person transactions may be made by appointment during office hours. Call (920) 887-4639 ext. 103 to make an appointment.
Virtual yoga options: Mind-Body Wellness Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques will meet every Tuesday in October from 9:45-10:30 a.m. This class incorporates gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques, suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. The class will start with yoga moves in a chair or with the assist of a chair and continue with breathing techniques and meditation practices.
Graceful Yoga will meet every Wednesday in October from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will focus on joint mobility of your spine, shoulders and hips, as well as help build overall strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all practitioners, including students with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Registration deadline for both classes is Sept. 30.
Creative Corner: Get ready for the season by painting a pumpkin Oct. 2. These classes are for beginners as well as experienced painters. Your canvas will have the subject lightly traced on it ready for you to add paint through step-by-step instructions. All supplies are provided. You only need to bring the desire to have fun and get creative. Join us in person at 9:30 a.m. or virtually at 1 p.m. Registration deadline Sept. 25.
Fudge around the world: Join us Oct. 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. for a virtual journey through some of Milwaukee Food & City Tour’s favorite stories across all of their tour offerings. Hear the stories of Milwaukee’s Irish, Italian and Mexican immigrants while enjoying Milwaukee Fudge Company’s uniquely themed flavors. Registration deadline Oct. 5.
Smart911 workshop: When you dial 9-1-1 from a mobile phone, call takers have very little information to help you – only your phone number and a very general sense of your location. This is a serious problem in an emergency when seconds count, particularly if you or your loved ones have medical conditions or are unable to safely speak. With Smart911, you can provide 9-1-1 call takers and first responders with critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency. Join us Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. for this free program. Registration deadline Oct. 6.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodburning and woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (virtual)
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:15 a.m. — Active adult exercise
1 p.m. — Quilting
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (virtual)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (virtual)
1 p.m. — Bingo (virtual and in-person)
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
5:30 p.m. — Yoga in the park
6 p.m. — Introduction to Spanish (virtual)
Thursday
6:30 a.m. — Walkway by appointment
8:15 a.m. — Active adult exercise
4 p.m. — Walkway by appointment
Friday
9:30 a.m. — Creative Corner pumpkin painting
1 p.m. — Creative Corner pumpkin painting (virtual)
Waupun
The Waupun Senior Center is located at 301 E. Main St., Waupun. Hours vary based on activity calendar. For more information, call 920-324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Park active Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Park active Yoga
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Foot care clinic
10:30 a.m. — Park Tuesday tone
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Park craft club
10:30 a.m. — Park Wednesday workout
Thursday
9 a.m. — Park Yoga stretch
10:30 a.m. — Park Yoga stretch
Friday
10:30 a.m. — Park Friday fitness
