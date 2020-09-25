Senior Activities | Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Creative Corner: Get ready for the season by painting a pumpkin Oct. 2. These classes are for beginners as well as experienced painters. Your canvas will have the subject lightly traced on it ready for you to add paint through step-by-step instructions. All supplies are provided. You only need to bring the desire to have fun and get creative. Join us in person at 9:30 a.m. or virtually at 1 p.m. Registration deadline Sept. 25.

Fudge around the world: Join us Oct. 15 from 1-2:30 p.m. for a virtual journey through some of Milwaukee Food & City Tour’s favorite stories across all of their tour offerings. Hear the stories of Milwaukee’s Irish, Italian and Mexican immigrants while enjoying Milwaukee Fudge Company’s uniquely themed flavors. Registration deadline Oct. 5.

Smart911 workshop: When you dial 9-1-1 from a mobile phone, call takers have very little information to help you – only your phone number and a very general sense of your location. This is a serious problem in an emergency when seconds count, particularly if you or your loved ones have medical conditions or are unable to safely speak. With Smart911, you can provide 9-1-1 call takers and first responders with critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency. Join us Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. for this free program. Registration deadline Oct. 6.