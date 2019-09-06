Beaver Dam
Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department offers programs and activities for active older adults at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. The Watermark is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday with activities scheduled on evenings and weekends as noted. The walkway is available Monday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
Become a dementia friendly community: Join dementia care specialists Robert Griesel and Alyssa Sommerfeldt at The Watermark, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, to learn how to help engage the community by empowering businesses and individuals to become dementia friendly. Learn what it is like to live with dementia and turn that understanding into action. This free workshop is open to adults.
Introduction to Spanish: This program is for those with little or no formal training in Spanish. Participants will learn Spanish, whether for social or professional reasons in a matter of a few hours. Class will meet Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 30 (no class Oct. 2), from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $23 for residents and $33 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Sept. 11.
Changes to Saturday schedule: Euchre, sheepshead and board games will be held every second Saturday of the month, from 1 to 4 p.m. BDCAS will not accept full building reservations on the second Saturday of the month, but open rooms will still be available for public rental.
Packers party: Sept. 15 at noon there will be an indoor Packers vs. Vikings tailgate party at The Watermark. Enjoy the game on an 82-inch TV. A main entrée will be provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share and a beverage of choice.
Magical 90+ birthday party: All those age 90 and above are invited Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. to a free celebration with magician Jim Mitchell. Enjoy cake, ice cream and conversation. Feel free to invite friends or loved ones to join the celebration. Register no later than Sept. 19 by calling 887-4639.
Bill Hill to perform: All ages are encouraged to come to The Watermark from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 30 for free live entertainment by Bill Hill. Hill is a singer and finger style guitarist who plays a range of music from the 1920s to the 1960s, including jazz, blues and more. Those interested in having lunch are invited to eat at the meal site. To reserve a meal, call Dodge County at 920-386-3580 by 1 p.m. on Sept. 27. Suggested donation for the meal is $3.99.
Monday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Strong Women
1 p.m. — Euchre, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, Five Crowns, toenail clipping
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise
8:30 a.m. — Fishing Club outing
9 a.m. — Woodshop
9:45 a.m. — Gentle/Chair Yoga
1 p.m. — Bridge, Dirty Board, sheepshead, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, quilting
6:30 p.m. — Zumba Gold
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Woodburning, Wednesday with the Woodshop
8:30 a.m. — Hooks & Needles, Strong Bodies
9 a.m. — Woodshop
1 p.m. — Pepper, 10-cent sheepshead, bingo
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga
7 p.m. — Diamond jacks sheepshead
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — Arthritis exercise, Walworth County barn quilts trip
9 a.m. — Beginning bridge, woodshop, Wii bowling
1 p.m. — Sheepshead, 10-cent sheepshead, pool at Tower Lanes
3:45 p.m. — Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. — Pom & Dance
6:30 p.m. — Zumba
Friday
8 a.m. — Color Escapes
9 a.m. — Woodshop
10 a.m. — Experiences in Art
1 p.m. — Euchre, Scrabble, 10-cent and 2-bit sheepshead, bowling at Tower Lanes
Saturday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Beaver Dam Pepper Festival at Park Village Shopping Center
1 p.m. — Board games, euchre, sheepshead
Sunday
Noon — Watch Packers vs. Vikings game
Waupun
The Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 324-7930.
Monday
9 a.m. — Active Yoga
10 a.m. — Active Yoga
1 p.m. — Euchre
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Hand & Foot cards
6 p.m. — Pickleball
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Dice
10 a.m. — Workout Wednesday
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
1 p.m. — Arizona Pool
Thursday
9 a.m. — Marbles
10 a.m. — Yoga Stretch
1 p.m. — Yoga Stretch
1 p.m. — Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. — Knit-Wits
Friday
9 a.m. — Se7ens
10 a.m. — Friday fitness
1 p.m. — Bingo
