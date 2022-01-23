SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE (copy)

Now open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Masks are required for all participants regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Fitness Room Only

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and by appointment, 45 minute appointments, up to three people at a time, pre-registration required. The first person to schedule has the option of reserving the room with no other exercisers.

Monday

10 a.m. National Laughter Day – Laughter Yoga

10:30 a.m. – Strength & Balance

Tuesday

Craft for Red Bud Kids: Make a quick gift for the kids next door. All supplies available all day, about 10 minutes per gift

10 a.m. Bingo

11 a.m. Cardio Drumming

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Strength & Balance

noon Knit/Crochet Club