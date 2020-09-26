 Skip to main content
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE
SENIOR CENTER SCHEDULE

SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

Now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only for up to 20 participants. Masks will be provided.

Access to the building and programs will be limited, and certain safety precautions will be implemented. Programs will require registration and are limited to 20 participants, all others can phone in or log into a ZOOM session.

No personal items should be brought into the building such as phones, purses, food or beverages. There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, copies, shredding, yarn and medical equipment can be picked up by appointment.

For more information, appointments and registration, call 920-623-5918.

Monday-Friday

45 minute appointments, fitness room: one person or couple at a time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Limit 20 participants, pre-registration required.

Monday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Bingo.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Exercise: improve strength, balance, flexibility and endurance in a fun group environment led by Kim Lang.

12:30 p.m. Knit/Crochet Club.

Thursday

10:30 a.m. Trivia: minimum of 5 registered by Thursday morning to hold this activity.

Friday

10:30 a.m. H&S Exercise class: stop in and participate or just watch this newest exercise class. Health and Strength features strength and low impact movements that allow you to create your own program by adapting each exercise to fit you; including adaptation for chair only.

